Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter.

UEPS opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $397.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UEPS shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Herman Kotze acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $80,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,567.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,036 shares of company stock worth $238,064. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

