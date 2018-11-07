NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) COO Michael Szabados Sells 6,000 Shares

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 503,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.30 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,131,000 after acquiring an additional 64,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,309,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,381,000 after acquiring an additional 614,013 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 152,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 124,100 shares in the last quarter.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

