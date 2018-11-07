NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Insider John Downing Sells 3,000 Shares

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $83,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 503,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 201.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

