NetSuite Inc (N) Chairman A Neil Pappalardo Buys 2,200 Shares of Stock

NetSuite Inc (NYSE:N) Chairman A Neil Pappalardo purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE N opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. NetSuite Inc has a 52 week low of $51.75 and a 52 week high of $110.99.

About NetSuite

NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.

