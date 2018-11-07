Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect China Life Insurance (LFC) Stock Price

News articles about China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. China Life Insurance earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LFC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nomura raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Life Insurance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

LFC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. 359,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,414. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). China Life Insurance had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

