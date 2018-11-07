New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY Cuts Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY owned about 0.20% of Inter Parfums worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 74.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 493.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10,523.10, for a total transaction of $37,883,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $70,423.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,259 shares of company stock valued at $38,188,304 in the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

