New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY Decreases Stake in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,359 shares during the quarter. PBF Energy comprises 2.4% of New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,630,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,791,000 after buying an additional 46,451 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,319,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,126,000 after purchasing an additional 242,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,003,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,300,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,525,000 after purchasing an additional 203,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,080,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after purchasing an additional 577,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Mizuho started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

