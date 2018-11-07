New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY Sells 22,305 Shares of HFF, Inc. (HF)

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY decreased its holdings in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the period. HFF accounts for approximately 1.3% of New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings in HFF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HFF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HFF by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 101,889 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HFF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HFF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HFF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

HFF stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. HFF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.23.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. HFF had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $161.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HFF, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of HFF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HFF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, President Joe Thornton, Jr. sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $397,450.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 402,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Gibson sold 34,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $1,534,091.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,624,095.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,330. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

