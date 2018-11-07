New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.21. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $543.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.70 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

