New York Times Co (NYT) Position Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in New York Times by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 59,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,383,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,337,175 shares in the company, valued at $192,922,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $190,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,053.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYT shares. ValuEngine lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Times to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered New York Times from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYT stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

