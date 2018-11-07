Newell Brands (NWL) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Newell Brands to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,449.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $427,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,134,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,943,000 after acquiring an additional 295,384 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,095,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,507,000 after acquiring an additional 190,217 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,090,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 155,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

