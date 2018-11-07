Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) Shares Gap Down to $9.69

Nexeo Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NXEO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $9.69. Nexeo Solutions shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 46116 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.50 million. Nexeo Solutions had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Analysts forecast that Nexeo Solutions Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 511,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nexeo Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Nexeo Solutions by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nexeo Solutions by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexeo Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

