Nexgen Energy (NXE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.07

Nexgen Energy Ltd (CVE:NXE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.07 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 374840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.
NXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Nexgen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nexgen Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Nexgen Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
In other Nexgen Energy news, Director Sybil Elsa Veenman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,800.00.
About Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Nexgen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexgen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.