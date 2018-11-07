NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,063,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.62.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $145.10 and a 52-week high of $176.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $2,922,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,374,595.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $1,928,681.28. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 102,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,909,108.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,075. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

