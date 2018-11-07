NIC (EGOV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

Get NIC alerts:

EGOV has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of NIC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of EGOV stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 905,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,831. NIC has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $931.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NIC had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIC will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after buying an additional 396,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NIC by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,495,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,901,000 after buying an additional 223,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NIC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,160,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after buying an additional 57,501 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIC by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after buying an additional 279,660 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NIC by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 58,457 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.