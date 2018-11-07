Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $11.74 Million Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3,245.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 142.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.15.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $69,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,313 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $146.80 and a twelve month high of $179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

