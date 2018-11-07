Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $189,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 99,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 256,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 333,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.4% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 197,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $189,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/nikulski-financial-inc-has-189000-holdings-in-ishares-gold-trust-iau.html.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.