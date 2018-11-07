Nippon Dragon Resources (NIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc (CVE:NIP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
In other news, Director Donald Brisebois purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.
Nippon Dragon Resources Company Profile (CVE:NIP)
Nippon Dragon Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Rocmec 1 gold project, which is located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which is located in Courville Township, Quebec; and the Denain project that is located in Val d'Or, Quebec.
Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Dragon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Dragon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.