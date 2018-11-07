Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NTTYY) Downgraded by HSBC

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nippon Telegraph & Telephone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NTTYY traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,959. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Nippon Telegraph & Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

