NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 78.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,480,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,495,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,032,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 151.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 726,653 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,850,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.0% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,313,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,519,000 after acquiring an additional 540,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.19. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.91 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,214.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

WARNING: “NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/nn-investment-partners-holdings-n-v-increases-stake-in-keysight-technologies-inc-keys.html.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.