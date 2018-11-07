NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stake in TELUS Co. (TU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 149,746 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 53.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in TELUS by 1.8% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 141,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 2.0% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 125,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 10.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

