No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $512,732.00 and $188.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015173 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00150145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00257273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $674.83 or 0.10309130 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,118,760,567 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.