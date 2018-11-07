Noble Metal Group (NMG) Bond Prices Rise 2.3%

An issue of Noble Metal Group Incorporated (CVE:NMG) bonds rose 2.3% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 8% coupon and will mature on October 15, 2021. The debt is now trading at $63.25 and was trading at $60.03 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Noble Metal Group stock remained flat at $C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. Noble Metal Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.04.

Noble Metal Group Company Profile (CVE:NMG)

Noble Metal Group Incorporated engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Noble Metal Group Incorporated is based in Chilliwack, Canada.

