Nokia Oyj (NOK) Receives $6.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

