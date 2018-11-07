Northcoast Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Smith & Nephew in a research report issued on Monday, November 5th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 73.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.