Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.20 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Oil & Gas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 460.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 317,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Northern Oil & Gas worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised Northern Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

