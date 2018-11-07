Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,690,000 after buying an additional 608,470 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 7.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 242,995 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,932,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 286,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 2,545.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 1,031,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 5.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.79. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.66.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,485,559 shares in the company, valued at $115,349,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,597,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,744,255.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,158,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,562. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/northern-trust-corp-grows-holdings-in-therapeuticsmd-inc-txmd.html.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.