Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in PetroChina Company Limited (PTR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 39.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 164,470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter worth $7,627,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter worth $4,853,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter worth $3,872,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of PetroChina in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.90.

PetroChina stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.43. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.59). The business had revenue of $88.83 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.07%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

