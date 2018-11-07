Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $9.20 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $54,165.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

