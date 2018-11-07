Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 253,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 312,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DWDP. ValuEngine raised shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

