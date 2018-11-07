Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 38,091 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.54% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter.

CFO opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.0634 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

