Novartis’ (NVS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

NVS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.86.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.46. 52,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $202.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.