News articles about Novo Resources (CVE:NVO) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novo Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Novo Resources stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.11. 54,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,928. Novo Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$8.49.

Get Novo Resources alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Novo Resources (NVO) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.33” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/novo-resources-nvo-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-33.html.

Novo Resources Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.