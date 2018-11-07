NuStar Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,283 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,734% compared to the average volume of 288 call options.

NYSE:NS opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,100,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,924,000 after purchasing an additional 202,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,907,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,757,000 after purchasing an additional 757,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NuStar Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NS)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/nustar-energy-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-ns.html.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.