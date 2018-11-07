Nutrien (NTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. Nutrien also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.60 -2.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a focus list rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.83. 956,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,052. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 226.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

