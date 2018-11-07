Nutrien (NTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 226.9% on a year-over-year basis. Nutrien updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.66 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.60 -2.80 EPS.

NTR stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $64.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

