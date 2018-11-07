Nutrien (NTR) Shares Gap Up to $56.98

Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.39, but opened at $56.98. Nutrien shares last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 109272 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 226.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 4,210.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $147,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nutrien by 253.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

