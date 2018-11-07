Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.91

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1,693.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

