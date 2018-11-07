Nuvista Energy (NVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.09

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.09 and last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 393414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.55.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$137.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.90 million.

In other Nuvista Energy news, insider Douglas Christopher Mcdavid sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$49,104.00. Also, insider Michael Lawford acquired 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.51 per share, with a total value of C$40,028.30. Insiders have acquired 14,530 shares of company stock valued at $94,247 in the last three months.

About Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

