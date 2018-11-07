NV5 Global (NVEE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.0-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.40 million.NV5 Global also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NV5 Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $87.78. The stock had a trading volume of 64,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $827,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,289.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $95,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,645 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NV5 Global (NVEE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/nv5-global-nvee-releases-fy18-earnings-guidance.html.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.