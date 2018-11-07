nVent Electric (NVT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nVent Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. 62,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,029. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.40 million. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $534,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 17,133 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $481,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 51,761 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,869,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5,608.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,593,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,648 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

