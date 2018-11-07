On Deck Capital (ONDK) PT Set at $12.00 by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott set a $12.00 price target on On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on On Deck Capital from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. On Deck Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of ONDK opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 26.85 and a quick ratio of 26.85.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On Deck Capital’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in On Deck Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in On Deck Capital by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,551 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in On Deck Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in On Deck Capital by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in On Deck Capital by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 217,937 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

