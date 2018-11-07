OneMain (OMF) & IEG (IEGH) Financial Analysis

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) and IEG (OTCMKTS:IEGH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OneMain and IEG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMain 8.27% 19.01% 3.24% IEG N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of OneMain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of IEG shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of OneMain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of IEG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

IEG pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. OneMain does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OneMain and IEG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMain 1 1 9 0 2.73 IEG 0 0 1 0 3.00

OneMain presently has a consensus price target of $38.56, indicating a potential upside of 28.56%. IEG has a consensus price target of $0.80, indicating a potential upside of 196.30%. Given IEG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IEG is more favorable than OneMain.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneMain and IEG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMain $3.76 billion 1.08 $183.00 million $3.54 8.47 IEG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OneMain has higher revenue and earnings than IEG.

Summary

OneMain beats IEG on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,600 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. OneMain Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

About IEG

IEG Holdings Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides online unsecured consumer loans to individuals. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its unsecured consumer loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 19 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. IEG Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

