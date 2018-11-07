Onespan (OSPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Onespan alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

OSPN stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.47 million, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. Onespan had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $986,151.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 471,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,124 in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onespan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.