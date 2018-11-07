Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $671,000 Holdings in Energen Co. (EGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energen were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energen by 26.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Energen by 7.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energen during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energen during the second quarter valued at $370,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energen stock opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Energen Co. has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $89.83.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energen Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energen from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. National Alliance Securities downgraded Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Energen in a report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

In other Energen news, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $173,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 500,000 shares of Energen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.63 per share, with a total value of $38,315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,863,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energen Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

