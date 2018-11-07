Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ROST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen set a $101.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

