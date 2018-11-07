Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $689,000 Position in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Twilio by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,808,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310,270 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,083,000 after acquiring an additional 47,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,516,000 after acquiring an additional 477,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Twilio by 684.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,517,000 after acquiring an additional 723,257 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 15,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,181,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,711,857. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

