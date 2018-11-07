Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $718,000 Stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the second quarter valued at $2,254,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the second quarter valued at $650,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the second quarter valued at $4,585,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Health Care alerts:

BMV:IHF opened at $194.10 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a 12 month low of $130.95 and a 12 month high of $172.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/oppenheimer-co-inc-has-718000-stake-in-ishares-dow-jones-us-health-care-ihf.html.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.