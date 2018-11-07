Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 67,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 525,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 62,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, MED raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

NYSE OHI opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

