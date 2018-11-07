OptimizeRx (OPRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OptimizeRx (OTCMKTS:OPRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million.

OPRX opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $18.39.

In other news, insider Douglas P. Baker sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $57,455.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

